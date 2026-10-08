SERVE food pantry to open larger facility in Fulton with expanded resources

FULTON − SERVE, Inc., a food pantry in Fulton, is set to open a larger facility next week, expanding its storage capacity and combining its services in one location.

The new facility will open Oct. 14 at 400 Gaylord Drive.

SERVE has been working with The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri for more than two decades to provide food at no cost to residents of Callaway County.

Karen Rentschler, the fractional chief financial officer of SERVE Inc., said the move has been years in the making.

"There was always this vision of how nice it would be in one facility, under one roof," Rentschler said.

Rentschler said funding from the America Rescue Plan Act helped purchase the building and a combination of corporate contributions and individual donations helped support renovations for the approximately $2.6 million project.

The new, nearly 19,000 square foot building will house the nonprofit's food pantry, client services, Trends thrift store and transportation department.

SERVE has been in the community since 1972. Its programs have operated from separate locations for decades. Bringing them together will allow residents to access multiple services without traveling across town.

"I'm excited that the neighbors can come to one location and connect and get anything that they need that we have to offer without having to go to multiple places," Rentschler said.

The move will also create more room to store food. The pantry's freezer, cooler and dry storage area will increase almost 3,000 square feet.

"I hope that when they come here, they will feel like they have more choices, more availability," Rentschler said.

The additional space should ease crowding during food distributions as Rentschler said cars wrap around the current building as residents wait to receive food.

"It's not going to feel so crowded," she said. "And if they want to get out and shop for their produce and stuff, you know, they won't feel rushed."

Staff and volunteers will be able to move between departments depending on where help is needed. The new facility also includes a gated area for transportation vehicles, which Rentschler said will improve security.

"We're just able to communicate with each other so much more effectively being under one roof," Rentschler said.

Katie Adkins, the chief community relations officer for The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, said the partnership with SERVE has been fruitful.

Last year, the food bank supplied SERVE with nearly half a million pounds of food.

"They do a wonderful job of getting food out into the community and just being a real source of comfort and consistency for neighbors in need in that area," Adkins said.

Adkins said the expansion comes as demand for food assistance increases.

"Across Missouri, about one in six people needs help with food, compared with one in seven last year," Adkins said. "So need is very clearly increasing."

Adkins said a welcoming facility will help people feel more comfortable asking for assistance.

"That's something that's going to reduce stigma and make people feel more secure and going and getting help that they need," Adkins said.

For pantry visitor DJ Jennings, access to fresh food has made a difference. Jennings said the city she previously lived in was a food desert.

"Here I come and I get produce, and I'm able to improve my health," Jennings said.

Jennings said she appreciates the support from SERVE staff and volunteers.

"They're generous," Jennings said. "They're caring."

She is looking forward to continuing her visits at the new facility.

Rentschler said SERVE is continuing to raise money to pay off the almost $680,000 remaining on the loan for the project.

The pantry currently operates Monday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, but Rentschler said the organization hopes to expand pantry hours over time.

Expanding hours will require additional staff and volunteers. Residents can support SERVE by donating food, volunteering, contributing financially or donating clothing or household items to Trends.

"It takes all of us to provide, especially food, to our neighbors," Rentschler said.

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