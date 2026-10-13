Columbia/Boone County Health Department continues WIC contract

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department will continue providing federal supplemental nutrition services for women, infants and children, known as WIC, for the upcoming fiscal year.

The department announced Monday that it would continue its contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide the services for the upcoming fiscal year.

WIC provides services to new and pregnant mothers, infants, and children up to 5 years old who are at nutritional risk and fall under income eligibility.

Primary services being offered are healthy, supplemental food; risk assessments; nutritional education and counseling; breastfeeding promotion and support, and health screenings and referrals to healthcare.

To be eligible, applicants must have an income or fall below 185% of poverty level and be at nutritional risk.

WIC supplemental food packages are specifically chosen with items high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins S, A and C. Those who qualify can receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot and cold cereals, fruits and vegetables.

For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed infants, iron-fortified formula is also available.

Participants can obtain their benefits by using their WIC cards to purchase specific items at participating local grocery stores and pharmacies.

WIC is provided in Boone County through the local Health Department. People looking to learn more can contact the department at 573-874-7384 and can visit its location on West Worley Street in Columbia from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.