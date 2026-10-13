© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University research reactor selected for international research project

KBIA | By Audrey Ellis, Columbia Missourian
Published October 13, 2026 at 5:26 PM CDT
A photo of the University of Missouri sign, surrounded by green plants
Katelynn McIlwain
/
KBIA
The reactor was chosen over 26 other universities to help build the largest machine to create nuclear fusion.

Ahead of its 60th anniversary, the University of Missouri Research Reactor was chosen to help conduct nuclear experiments for an international project.

The reactor will contribute to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, which seeks to build the largest machine to create nuclear fusion, via an agreement with Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. Other nations involved with ITER include China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

John Brockman, associate director for research and education at the reactor, estimates Mizzou’s reactor was chosen over 26 other university research reactors for the position.

“There’s only a handful (of reactors) that can do the sorts of things that MURR can do,” he said.

Nuclear fusion is a form of renewable energy created by fusing and releasing the energy of hydrogen isotopes. Compared to nuclear fission, which requires uranium, nuclear fusion creates less waste and produces more energy.

Nuclear energy is preferred over other renewable energy sources as it isn’t determined by weather conditions, allowing for large-scale energy production.

Princeton Plasma Physics Lab reached out to the research reactor in the fall of 2025 for help conducting experiments related to ITER. PPPL is working to create a mirror to send rays out of a high radiation area, but the mirrors can be damaged by the radiation. The research reactor will determine how reflective a mirror-like piece of graphite is after spending time in the reactor.

PPPL and ITER have provided “impactful” funds as part of the research contract, Brockman said.
Tags
Missouri News nuclear reactoruniversity of missouri sportsmu research reactor
Related Content