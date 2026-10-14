Cole County Commission approves increased premiums for county health insurance plans

JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County Commission voted Tuesday to raise health insurance premiums for Cole County employees starting Jan 1.

The county's health insurance fund, which it uses to fund health insurance for county employees, has been depleted over the last few years due to rising healthcare costs. To help cover the difference, the commission approved increases ranging from 12% to 16% for the health insurance premium taken out of county employees' paychecks, depending on which level of coverage they have.

But that increase is starkly different from the initially proposed increase, Cole County Western District Commissioner Harry Otto said.

"The very first numbers that came out might've been 30-plus percent, and we more than cut that in half to more like 12%, 14%, 16% — depending on what level of coverage the employee wants," Otto said.

A breakdown of the increases

Preferred provider organization plan For preferred provider organization plans, employees originally paid $25 per pay period, but this price has increased to $40 with the county paying $445.

An employee and spouse originally paid $243 per pay period, which has increased to $300 with the county paying $260.

An employee and children originally paid $144 per pay period, which has increased to $180 with the county paying $140.

An employee and family originally paid $345 per pay period, which has increased to $480 with the county paying $440.

Health savings account For health savings account plans, employees originally paid $25 per pay period, but this price has increased to $30 with the county paying $220.

An employee and spouse originally paid $211 per pay period, which increased to $250 with the county paying $220.

An employee and children originally paid $126 per pay period, which increased to $150 per pay period with the county paying $120.

An employee and family originally paid $339 per pay period, which has increased $405 per pay period with the county paying $375.

Reasons for the change

Cole County officials primarily cited the county's depleted health insurance fund as the reason for the increase.

The health insurance fund held $3.2 million in 2023 and is expected to drop to $900,000 by the end of 2026. This will also include a one-time cash infusion of $580,000 to cover health insurance costs, according to Cole County Auditor Jay Moore.

Deductibles, copays, premiums and emergency room costs have increased. As medical costs increase so do premiums, the western district commissioner said.

"When we see a problem and we identify it and we work on it and we massage it, we don't do the first thing that comes to our mind," Otto said. "We try to keep gathering more information and be somewhat fair and equitable to our employees, but at the same time realize when costs go up, somebody has to pay."

Moore said the main focus of the change is for the county to decrease the overall health insurance cost.

"The concern is that we have to find ways to reduce our health insurance payment cost and increase the funding from the county and from the employee themself," Moore said.

The changes go into effect at the start of the county's next fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1

Otto said 249 of 347 full-time employees are currently enrolled in county health insurance plans and would be affected by the change.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Click here to add KOMU 8 News as a source for your Google News Feed.

