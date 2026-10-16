Columbia adds second glass recycling drop-off location

Columbia residents now have a second location to recycle glass bottles and jars through the city's partnership with Ripple Glass, according to a news release.

The city of Columbia Utilities Department announced Thursday that a new purple Ripple Glass recycling bin is available at 1242 Ashland Road in the contractor parking area on the University of Missouri campus.

The new location joins the city's existing glass recycling drop-off site at the landfill complex, located at 5700 Peabody Road. Both locations offer free glass recycling for residents.

The bins accept transparent glass food and beverage containers of any color. Residents do not need to remove labels, but bottles and jars must be empty and free of food or liquid waste. Lids and bottle caps should be discarded.

Opaque glass, porcelain and window glass are not accepted. Boxes and plastic bags are also prohibited.

Residents must place bottles and jars individually through the bins' porthole-style openings. Items too large to fit should not be left outside or on top of the bins.

Glass is not accepted through the city's curbside recycling program and should not be placed in blue recycling bags.

According to the city, the expanded partnership aims to reduce the amount of glass waste sent to the landfill.

The city said additional glass recycling locations could be considered depending on the success of the trial program.