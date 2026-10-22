Truman Veterans' Hospital gains VA infrastructure funding

The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia received infrastructure funding as part of $4.8 billion in spending by the Veterans Administration.

The funding goes toward modernizing, repairing and improving VA health care facilities in fiscal year 2026, according to a news release from the veterans' hospital.

In the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, funding will help:

Correct structural deficiencies

Install a dedicated pharmacy air handler

Modernize elevators

Perform mechanical system repairs

Prepare site for interventional radiology equipment replacement

Prepare site for Cath Lab 1 new equipment

Renovate behavioral health clinic, phase 2

Renovate behavioral health, phase 3

Repair parking structure deficiencies

Replace flooring in emergency department

"This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our veterans," said Paul Hopkins, the medical care director of the veterans' hospital.

Across the nation, $1.183 billion will be allocated to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure in medical facilities, according to the news release.

Major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants will cost a projected $938 million, according to the release.

Also, $560 million is set aside for maintaining and modernizing infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates, according to the release.

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