MoDOT announces rural highways where speed limit will increase
Missourians will soon be able to drive a bit faster on some rural roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has selected portions of four interstates where drivers can go 75 mph, rather than the typical 70 mph.
MoDOT crews will work to update all speed limit signs in these areas this fall and ask that all drivers abide by the posted speed limit signs in these areas, according to a MoDOT news release.
The speed limit will not be raised until a new sign is posted.
This comes after a new law permitting the department to raise the maximum rural highway speed limit to 75 mph. Senate Bill 1408 was passed on May 15, and Gov. Mike Kehoe signed it into law on July 13.
Each location was reviewed through a detailed process to determine if the location was eligible for a raised speed limit.
Each review looked at current traffic volumes, truck traffic volumes, current speed data, crash history, terrain, road design, the presence of safety countermeasures, existing speed limits of border states in areas near state lines and active construction, according to the news release.
Portions of I-29, I-35, I-49 and I-55 will raise the maximum speed limit. Eight sections of these interstates will have raised limits, according to the release:
- A 64-mile stretch of I-29 in Andrew County from Exit 56 to approximately 2.5 miles south of the Iowa border
- A 55-mile stretch of I-35 from the northern Cameron city limit to approximately four miles south of the Iowa border
- A 24-mile stretch of I-49 from the Arkansas border to Exit 24
- A 45-mile stretch of I-49 from Exit 56 to just south of Exit 101 in Nevada
- A 17-mile stretch of I-55 from the Arkansas border to mile marker 16.6 just south of the I-55 interchange
- A 45-mile stretch of I-55 from mile marker 19.8 just north of the MO 84 interchange to mile marker 64.9 at the Route AA bridge
- A 16-mile stretch of I-55 from mile marker 70.5 just north of the Route HH interchange to mile marker 86.6 just south of the Route PP interchange
- A 59-mile stretch of I-55 from mile marker 106.4 just north of Exit 105 to mile marker 164.9 at the Jefferson County line
These locations are concentrated near the state border, not in mid-Missouri.
MoDOT said it will monitor and evaluate crash data in these areas and, if needed, will bring the maximum speed limit back down to 70 mph.
“An increased speed limit may allow motorists to reach their destinations faster, but safety must remain a priority,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Michael Turner said.
“The Patrol and our traffic safety partners at MoDOT remain committed to reducing the number and severity of traffic crashes in Missouri. It is each driver’s responsibility to make safe decisions while driving.”