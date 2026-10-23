MoDOT announces rural highways where speed limit will increase

Missourians will soon be able to drive a bit faster on some rural roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has selected portions of four interstates where drivers can go 75 mph, rather than the typical 70 mph.

MoDOT crews will work to update all speed limit signs in these areas this fall and ask that all drivers abide by the posted speed limit signs in these areas, according to a MoDOT news release.

The speed limit will not be raised until a new sign is posted.

This comes after a new law permitting the department to raise the maximum rural highway speed limit to 75 mph. Senate Bill 1408 was passed on May 15, and Gov. Mike Kehoe signed it into law on July 13.

Each location was reviewed through a detailed process to determine if the location was eligible for a raised speed limit.

Each review looked at current traffic volumes, truck traffic volumes, current speed data, crash history, terrain, road design, the presence of safety countermeasures, existing speed limits of border states in areas near state lines and active construction, according to the news release.

Portions of I-29, I-35, I-49 and I-55 will raise the maximum speed limit. Eight sections of these interstates will have raised limits, according to the release: