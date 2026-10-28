Columbia Public Schools committee proposes $420 million facilities upgrade

COLUMBIA — Some Columbia Public School buildings could undergo major renovations in the coming decade.

The district's Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee met Tuesday night to iron out its master plan spanning from 2027-2037.

At the meeting, the planning committee said its top priority is renovating "critical building systems."

Critical building systems include roofing, HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems across the district.

The committee estimates the plan to cost $420 million.

Districtwide, the average facility condition assessment score was 3.02 out of 5.

This score reflects the conditions of major facilities such as HVAC systems, electrical systems, plumbing, interiors and sites.

Across all schools, the lowest score overall was Benton Elementary School, sitting at about a 1.5. The lowest high school rating was Hickman High School at just less than 2. The lowest middle school rating was Jefferson Middle School, falling just above 2.

"One of the great points of pride in our community is that we have a lot of buildings that are quite a few years old, including some that are over 100 years old," Superintendent Jeff Klein said. "And so it's important for us to have a plan in place to make sure that we are maintaining those buildings and keeping them up to spec the way they need to be to provide a great environment for our kids."

The average educational adequacy score across all schools was a 53%. This score represents how well the physical environments function as learning environments.

The funding for the 10-year project would come from a general obligation bond, which are municipal bonds issued to fund non-revenue generating public projects.

If the proposal makes it through the rest of its process, the general obligation bond will go on the April 6 ballot for voter approval. It would then require approval from a 4/7 majority.

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