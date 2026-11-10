Boone County Commission to weigh Boone Health property sale resolution

The Boone County Commission is set to discuss a resolution regarding the sale of Boone Health property during its meetings this week.

The resolution is scheduled for a first reading Tuesday, with a vote expected Thursday.

The proposal follows Boone Health’s efforts to find a strategic partner to expand healthcare services in mid-Missouri.

In July 2025, Boone Health President and CEO Brady Dubois announced that the hospital would begin searching for a strategic partner while working with the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees, following increased demand for healthcare services and constraints within its facilities, according to a previous Missourian article.

The hospital’s emergency room experienced a 30% increase in visits since its independence in 2021, according to a previous Missourian article. In 2025, the hospital averaged 3,300 emergency room visits each month, Dubois previously said.

The proposed sale is part of that process, said Christian Basi, Boone Health marketing and communications director.

“The search for a strategic partner is continuing, and we’re making progress on that,” Basi said.

Boone Health initially planned to find a partner by early 2026, with implementation expected before fall 2026.

Basi said the process has taken longer than expected because additional information was requested and other matters needed to be addressed.

“We’re continuing to make progress, and as soon as there’s additional news, we’ll be announcing it publicly,” Basi said.