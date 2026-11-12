Missouri restrictions on intoxicating hemp products take effect Thursday

COLUMBIA — Intoxicating hemp products must be pulled from convenience store shelves, bars and restaurants across Missouri starting Thursday.

The portion of House Bill 2641, signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe in April, established the Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act, and the restrictions on sales take effect Thursday.

Kehoe said this bill aligns the state with a federal ban that Congress approved last year. The bill brings the regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoid products under existing regulations of marijuana.

It prohibits non-licensed entities, like convenience stores, from selling intoxicating hemp products.

According to previous reporting, the bill would also restrict the sale of the products to licensed marijuana dispensaries if Congress reverses the federal ban, as well as require non-licensed entities to discontinue the manufacturing or sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

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