© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri restrictions on intoxicating hemp products take effect Thursday

KBIA | By Cecelia Koparanyan, KOMU 8 Reporter
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:02 AM CST
A hand inspects the industrial hemp grown on a farm.
Harshawn Ratanpal
/
KBIA
Intoxicating hemp products must be pulled from convenience store shelves, bars and restaurants across Missouri starting Thursday.

COLUMBIA — Intoxicating hemp products must be pulled from convenience store shelves, bars and restaurants across Missouri starting Thursday.

The portion of House Bill 2641, signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe in April, established the Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act, and the restrictions on sales take effect Thursday.

Kehoe said this bill aligns the state with a federal ban that Congress approved last year. The bill brings the regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoid products under existing regulations of marijuana.

It prohibits non-licensed entities, like convenience stores, from selling intoxicating hemp products.

According to previous reporting, the bill would also restrict the sale of the products to licensed marijuana dispensaries if Congress reverses the federal ban, as well as require non-licensed entities to discontinue the manufacturing or sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
Tags
Missouri News hempmarijuanamike kehoe
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content