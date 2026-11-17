The video lottery terminal company Torch Electronics reached an agreement Monday with Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and federal prosecutors that will require it to cease operation of its machines.

As part of the agreement, Torch will pay $13.5 million in restitution to the state, according to a news release from Hanaway’s office.

If Torch were to break the agreement by continuing operations, an additional $6.5 million will be owed. The agreement will resolve any ongoing civil or criminal investigations into the company, the release said.

Hanaway said it was a major step forward in a larger effort to curb illegal gaming in the state.

Torch’s video lottery terminals, also known as VLTs, have been compared to virtual slot machines, which are only legal in casinos under Missouri law. Prior to their removal in April, Torch devices could be found in a variety of businesses, primarily gas stations and bars.

Because Missouri law didn’t specifically address the black and white legality of the machines, they were frequently called “gray” machines.

“From our perspective, there was never anything gray about these machines under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri R. Matthew Price. “This agreement makes it clear that we will not tolerate businesses that violate federal law, evade legal obligations, and profit from unlawful gambling operations at the expense of Missouri communities.”

The St. Louis-based company, founded by Steven Miltenberger, has found itself caught up in several lawsuits since the start of its operations in 2015.

While several attempts to legalize and regulate these machines have been made by legislators in the past, they have seen little success. The most recent attempt was earlier this year.

Throughout the 2026 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly debated HB 2989, sponsored by Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Dixon, which would have created a system for licensing and taxing VLTs, legalizing them under regulation. The bill gained some momentum, passing the House in February.

On April 8, Hanaway reached an agreement with Torch that suspended its operations in the state. The company’s machines have been largely unavailable in Missouri businesses since.

“Torch’s agreement to proactively halt these operations signals clearly that there has never been a gray market,” Hanaway said after the initial suspension in April.

The Missouri Independent reported that the agreement allows Torch to continue to operate machines in nonprofit establishments such as veterans’ organizations and fraternal clubs. Hanaway told the Independent that was allowed under prosecutorial discretion.

In May, discussion of the issue in the legislature ended with Hardwick’s bill failing to pass the Senate. This defeat combined with Torch’s suspension seemingly solidified the state’s pattern of rejecting regulation and legalization efforts over the years.

However, legislators could make another run at the issue and pass a law regulating and taxing the machines.

The Nov. 16 agreement between Hanaway, federal prosecutors and Torch requires paid restitution and full cessation of the operation of the machines in the state.

The $13.5 million in restitution is to be directed toward Missouri’s Gaming Proceeds for Education Fund. The program receives revenue generated from taxation of gambling in the state and disperses it to eligible school districts.

“We will continue to present a united front against illegal gambling activity and intend to bring all of Missouri into compliance,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Tom Albus said in the release.

“The safety and integrity of our communities remain our top priority, and our state, federal, and local partners will continue working together to enforce the law and eliminate illegal gambling devices,” Hanaway said.