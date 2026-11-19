Missouri's legal cannabis industry has now generated more than $1 billion in cumulative sales tax revenue for state and local governments, according to a news release from MoCannTrade, a major cannabis lobbying group in the state.

Marijuana for medical use carries a 4% tax. Marijuana for recreational, adult-use is sold with a 6% tax, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Both of those are on top of the state's regular sales tax of nearly 8.5%. Recreational marijuana can also be taxed an additional 3% by local governments.

Through October, legal cannabis sales have generated $992.02 million in total sales taxes and since Missouri's first legal medical marijuana in October 2020, Missouri has made $6.24 billion in total cannabis sales, according to the news release.

In the last 12 months alone, the Missouri cannabis industry generated $265.47 million in sales tax revenue for state and local governments, according to the news release.

Local governments where licensed cannabis dispensaries are legally operated have now received $382.82 million in cannabis sales taxes over the life of the program. State government has received $609.19 million, according to the news release.

The state has used this cannabis sales tax revenue to fund programs such as the Missouri Veterans Commission, Substance Use Disorder Grant Program, Missouri's Public Defender System, Missouri Public Education, Missouri Conservation and Missouri State Parks and Soils program, according to the news release.