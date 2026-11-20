The Council on American-Islamic Relations will announce a lawsuit against Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway during a news conference in Columbia on Friday morning, according to a CAIR news release.

The lawsuit challenges civil investigative demands issued by Hanaway in September as part of her office's investigation into Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine.

The demands were also issued to National Students for Justice in Palestine "to inquire whether its affiliated chapters, agents, or representatives have engaged in conduct prohibited by the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act," according to the Attorney General's Office.

The demands required the groups to produce records related to soliciting, collecting, reporting and handling charitable funds in or from Missouri, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

This will be the second lawsuit CAIR has filed on behalf of MSJP. The first lawsuit, filed in August 2025, followed the student group's exclusion from the University of Missouri's Homecoming parade.

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