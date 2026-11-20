Even if they known nothing about birds, volunteers in Columbia can they take part in an annual effort to track the population of different species around the city.

The Columbia Audubon Society will hold its 127th Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19, bringing together experienced birders and newcomers to document birds found throughout the city. The count is part of a worldwide citizen science project supported by the National Audubon Society

The data collected each year helps researchers monitor bird populations, identify changes to species' ranges and better understand how factors such as climate and habitat loss affect wildlife.

"The most powerful part of the Christmas Bird Count is that it is citizen-led," said Allison Vaughn, communications chair for the Columbia Audubon Society.

Vaughn said the tradition began in 1900 when ornithologist Frank Chapman proposed counting the birds instead of hunting them as a non-lethal tradition.

The Christmas Bird Count takes place nationwide between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 each year as part of a hemisphere-wide project of the National Audubon Society.

The Columbia Audubon Society monitors a count that covers a 15-mile-diameter circle around Rock Bridge Elementary School, encompassing a variety of habitats, including wetlands, woodlands and urban areas. Volunteers divide into teams assigned to different sections of the circle, surveying locations throughout the day.

Vaughn said the Columbia Audubon Society typically recruits between 80-90 volunteers for the count. Each team has a leader who coordinates the route and helps the volunteers identify the birds they encounter.

Those who are not experienced birders can join teams based on their interests and familiarity with bird identification, and beginners can learn from the more experienced volunteers. Some can also contribute by observing birds at their home, if they cannot spend the day outdoors.

Some volunteers use Merlin, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's bird identification app, while others, including Vaughn, use traditional guides to identify unfamiliar species.

In the 2024 volunteers with the Columbia Audubon Society recorded 92 species and 70,715 individual birds. In 2025, notable sightings included the trumpeter swan, an American white pelican and an Eurasian tree sparrow.

The Dec. 19 count will run throughout the day, ending around 7 p.m. Volunteers will be able to coordinate their schedules with their assigned teams. Vaughn recommends participating in the morning, when birds tend to be more active, since many birds become less active during the afternoon.

After the count, volunteers will gather at Orr Street Studios for a chili potluck and an evening tally of the day's observations. The gathering gives volunteers a chance to compare sightings and hear what other teams found throughout the county.

Vaughn said the count is a way for families and community members to spend time outdoors.

"We have a number of families who have been coming every year," Vaugan said. "And when those kids are grown up, they bring their kids."

The Columbia Audubon Society is still recruiting volunteers. Those interested can visit the Columbia Audubon Society Bird Count page for information about joining a team and contacting organizers. Volunteers can indicate their birding experience and preferred locations when joining a team.

