The UM System Board of Curators on Thursday approved a project to develop about 5,000 square feet of space at MURR West, a 47,000-square-foot facility at the University of Missouri Research Reactor, to transform it into an incubator for up to four radiopharmaceutical startup companies.

The renovated space would also include offices, hot cells and research areas.

Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations and Mizzou chief financial officer, said the reactor already produces medical isotopes weekly, and the space would allow companies to work nearby to put those directly into products.

The project would be entirely funded by donors, which would also drive revenue, Rapp said.

The board also approved an updated master plan for the University of Missouri-St. Louis that prioritizes new student housing and improving student connections on campus.

The 2026 proposal follows a 2021 effort that focused UMSL’s resources toward its North Campus. Goals within the next five years include improving the quad, more signs and directions around campus, redesigning its common area, “The Oval,” while considering further residence halls construction.

UM System President Mun Choi said a stronger residential life will correlate to improved student retention.

“UMSL has to refocus on having a rich residential experience,” Choi said. “We want a more vibrant student experience, and when students come to visit, we want them to see other students, faculty and staff that contribute to this rich experience, so that’s going to be key.”

There is no timeline for the new housing yet, Choi added.

The board also approved three new degree programs.

University of Missouri-Kansas City’s proposed accelerated bachelor’s in social work will require 94 credit hours rather than the typical 120. This will give students the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s in three years while maintaining a 520-hour supervised practicum. The master’s degree can be earned in one more year after that.

Missouri University of Science and Technology also was approved for a new bachelor’s in artificial intelligence and a finance-focused degree that interlinks AI and data analytics.

Choi underlined growth in enrollment across the four universities despite a declining pool of high school graduates in the region. He highlighted Mizzou’s place at No. 13 among best valued public universities in the U.S. News & World Report ranking.

“We have some work to do because of the demographics,” Choi said. “But I know that we are providing that high-quality, affordable education.”

Choi also said the board will continue discussing potential funding cuts as a result of federal grant and state support availability shrinking.

“We are a very large, well-diversified organization that has had a very good financial performance over the past decade,” he said.

The board also reviewed the system’s fiscal year 2026 finances. Rapp reported a 4.3% operating margin, surpassing the 3.5% budget target, while revenue saw a 5.1% increase to $5.3 billion and expenses rose 3.2%. He attributed the numbers to expense management and some one-time revenue, and said federal and state support for capital projects is expected to wind down, so future investments will depend more on the universities’ own operating performance.

The board also authorized new retirement plan investment and financial management policies. Chief Investment Officer Tom Richards said the changes would minimize investment risk by roughly 18% while keeping an estimated 7.8% return, largely by shifting money from public stocks to fixed income.

Benefits for current employees and retirees will not be affected.

The board reelected Todd Graves as chair for 2027 and elected Robert Blitz as vice chair.

Incoming UMSL Chancellor Ashwani Monga, who begins Jan. 1, was in attendance. He previously served as Executive Vice Chancellor & Chief Academic Officer of the University System of Georgia.

“We’ve got tremendous potential, especially with the region we are in,” Monga said after the meeting.