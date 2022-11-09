Kyle Rieman wins Boone County Auditor

Democrat Kyle Rieman won an uphill battle in his race for Boone County Auditor with 52% of the vote.

Rieman was apprehensive about his campaign at the Democratic election watch party at The Roof on Tuesday, Nov. 8. However, he emphasized how important transparency is in the jobs of public service workers.

“Hopefully, they feel like they have served a purpose. Because they do. And some of that, like, worker alienation stuff can be a problem,” Rieman said. “And why are we hiring the person to serve this job? And what is, what is the end goal and result that we're trying to get to?”

Earlier this year, Rieman filed a lawsuit against the Columbia City Government. He claimed he was wrongfully terminated from his position as City Budget Officer.

Rieman has worked at the state level in Missouri as an election specialist for the Secretary of State and as a planning analyst for the Missouri Office of Administration.