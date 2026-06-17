Joanie Straub
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Gray Media news executive and experienced anchor/reporter Lee Zurik has seen AI’s power as an investigative tool and time-saving asset in broadcast news — when implemented responsibly.
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Gavin King, founder of AI agent and bot traffic analytics platform Known Agents, says news organizations should be tracking and monetizing the bots that now make up half of all web traffic.
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From the controversial frontier of AI-generated images to the importance of defending against invasive data scrapers, veteran news marketer and AI consultant Jon Accarrino talks frankly about strategies that can keep newsrooms ahead of the curve.