Afternoon Newscast for September 26, 2023
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Neighbors, volunteers and other community members near Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church are discussing programs geared towards Columbia’s unhoused population
- More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5
- Rep. Mark Alford backs measure compensating St. Louisians for radioactive waste exposure
- SHSMO rolls out new ‘Historic Mizzourians’ biographies