Morning Newscast for October 17, 2023

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Most Missouri Republicans back Jim Jordan's speaker bid and predict impasse may end soonMU Athletics announces tentative plan to upgrade Mizzou Sports ParkShort-term rental hearing moves forward, council approves union recognitionData shows ACT scores on the decline in Missouri