Afternoon Newscast for November 30, 2023 By Nathan Lee Published November 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST Listen • 3:00 Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Jamaa Birth Village to open satellite midwifery sites across Missouri in 2024Public input is next step in Boone County budget processIllinois abortions increased nearly 30% in two months after Supreme Court's rulingDaniel Boone Regional Library reaches tentative contract between admin and union