KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for August 9, 2024

By Yasha Mikolajczak
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:25 AM CDT
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

  • Senators urge better access to disability payments for Long COVID patients
  • Missouri voters pass constitutional amendment requiring increased Kansas City police funding
  • Study from the University of Kansas shows plants don’t grow as well when plots are filled with a single species.
  • Missouri’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor are prepare for general election campaign where abortion rights could take center stage
Yasha Mikolajczak
Yasha Mikolajczak is a junior at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Yasha Mikolajczak