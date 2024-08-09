Morning Newscast for August 9, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Senators urge better access to disability payments for Long COVID patients
- Missouri voters pass constitutional amendment requiring increased Kansas City police funding
- Study from the University of Kansas shows plants don’t grow as well when plots are filled with a single species.
- Missouri’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor are prepare for general election campaign where abortion rights could take center stage