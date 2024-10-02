Morning Newscast for October 2, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published October 2, 2024 at 9:13 AM CDT Listen • 2:46 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Convoy of Hope sends teams, relief supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane HeleneBallot issues and convenience may drive college students' voting choicesPublic parking users should expect gradual increase in enforcementPostal workers rally downtown for better working conditions