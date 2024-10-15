Morning Newscast for October 15, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published October 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM CDT Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Student group releases list of demands after racially charged incidents on MU campusMexico officials sign letter of intent for possible hospitalSome Columbia business owners look forward to more parking enforcementSt. Louis schools, struggling to get kids to classes, suspend bus vendor