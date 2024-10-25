Afternoon Newscast for October 25, 2024 By Olivia Mizelle Published October 25, 2024 at 5:24 PM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Iowa manure may be stinking up MissouriBoone County officials try to balance efficient homes, affordable rentPush for hand counting ballots a key divide in race for Missouri Secretary of StateMU not communicating with Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine after homecoming parade denial