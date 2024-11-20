Morning Newscast for November 20, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published November 20, 2024 at 9:07 AM CST Listen • 2:39 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Columbia City Council approves funding for HIV screening in rural countiesBoone County Commission approves rural gravel road paving programDowntown Columbia launches new local business gift cardIncoming Missouri Senate leader says Children’s Division needs to be overhauled