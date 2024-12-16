Afternoon Newscast for December 16, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published December 16, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: DNR seeks public comment on hazardous waste plant permitAdditional 3.5 miles of trail proposed for Gans Creek Recreation AreaMissouri lawmakers file bills enacting new regulations on intoxicating hemp productsSt. Louis to host U.S. Figure Skating championships before 2026 Milan Olympics