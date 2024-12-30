Morning Newscast for December 30, 2024 By Jana Rose Schleis Published December 30, 2024 at 6:44 AM CST Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri State Highway Patrol announces retirement of Superintendent, successor namedSoil health is big business, but some research shows fungal products don't work as promisedMissouri lawmakers propose laws on school safety"Pachinko" author to deliver keynote speech at Unbound Book Festival