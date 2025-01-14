Morning Newscast for January 14, 2025 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published January 14, 2025 at 8:39 AM CST Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Mike Kehoe takes helm as Missouri governor emphasizing public safety and economic growthMissouri sees first drop in drug overdose deaths since 2015, reversal medication creditedNew study aims to better understand cardiovascular disease and pregnancyStormwater management plan open for public comment