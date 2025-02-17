Morning Newscast for February 17, 2025 By Olivia Mizelle Published February 17, 2025 at 7:44 AM CST Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Ameren Missouri to add power plants, upgrade grid to meet projected demandColumbia Shelters and Warming Centers prepare for low-tempsMissouri clinics will ‘immediately’ offer abortion across the state after judge’s rulingHouse bill would tax ag land used for renewable energy