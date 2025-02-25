Morning Newscast for February 25, 2025 By Olivia Mizelle Published February 25, 2025 at 7:49 AM CST Listen • 2:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic waiting on state health department to resume abortionsSports betting in Missouri likely delayed until fallSpringfield police officers may now impound vehicles with expired registration tagsMissouri lawmakers move to end divorce barriers for pregnant women