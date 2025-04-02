Afternoon Newscast for April 2, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Nuclear expert shares energy solutions at research reactor ribbon cutting at MU
- No injuries reported in Pilot Grove tornado; warning sirens did not sound
- Boone County sirens sounded in areas not under a tornado warning. Officials cite abundance of caution
- Missouri House gives initial approval to $47.9B state budget
- Planned Parenthood leaders in Missouri say a federal decision to withhold funds presents immediate challenges for providers and patients