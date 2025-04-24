Afternoon Newscast for April 24, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- National Planned Parenthood president says Missouri provided abortion rights spark
- Federal judge issues scathing order to attorneys in St. Louis police control lawsuit
- Regional Climate Centers resume operations after funding loss led to closures
- Recycling services in Jefferson City may provide alternatives to Boone County residents
- Columbia to resume recycling pickup, recyclables to go to landfill for now