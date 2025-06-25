Afternoon Newscast for June 25, 2025 By Maggie Turner Published June 25, 2025 at 6:48 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Deadline approaching for the Boone County senior real estate tax relief programSoybean disease new to Missouri has no cure, is hard to spotNewly FDA approved blood test could offer new options to Alzheimer's patientsMU says new AI-assisted model can enhance MRI heart scans