Afternoon Newscast for July 17, 2025 By Addison Zanger Published July 17, 2025 at 5:36 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:"Good Trouble" protest held outside of Sen. Josh Hawley's Columbia officeBoone Health's new breast care clinic aims to treat a range of needsAffordable rent is out of reach for Midwesterners on minimum wageMissouri House property tax committee unlikely to have plan by potential special session