Morning Newscast for August 14, 2025 By Jana Rose Schleis Published August 14, 2025 at 6:46 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Population increases in some mid-Missouri counties but decreases in othersMid-Missouri school districts announce cellphone bans following new state lawRunning dry on data: Missouri drought hard to measureHighway Patrol catches speeding drivers from the air in Callaway County work zone