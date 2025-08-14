Mid-Missouri school districts announce cellphone bans following new state law

Columbia Public Schools will enforce a new rule this school year that bans students from using personal electronic devices, including cellphones, for the entire school day.

The change comes after Gov. Mike Kehoe signed Missouri Senate Bill 68 in July, requiring all school districts and charter schools to adopt written policies banning the use or display of personal electronic devices during the school day. That includes during class time, lunch, breaks, passing periods and study halls.

This week, Fulton Public Schools and Columbia Public Schools released new rules for electronic use to comply with SB 68. The districts both agree that students are allowed to have access to their phone, but devices must be out of sight and on silent.

This is a change from last school year, when secondary students were allowed to use their phones during non-instructional time, such as passing periods and lunch. Now, the new policy applies to all grade levels, K–12.

There are exceptions for emergencies and for students with approved health or educational needs under federal law.

Some parents said they have no issue with the change.

“I don't see an issue with it,” Jessica Wilson, a parent in Columbia, said. “Hopefully this leads to less distractions with their friends texting them or what's going on online and on social media."

Others said they think the law will help their child focus but that the restriction goes too far.

“I was a little surprised by it; I think it's a little overreaching,” Leslie Broker, a parent of a Rock Bridge High School senior, said. “There's a lot of times where I need to get ahold of my daughter.”

The bill’s sponsors say the policy is meant to “promote students’ educational interests and ensure a safe, effective working environment for staff and volunteers.” Districts can decide their own disciplinary procedures for violations.

Both the Columbia and Fulton districts' communications to parents encouraged families to discuss the policies at home and support teachers in limiting phone use.

The statewide mandate begins with the 2025–26 school year.

The first day of school for Columbia Public Schools is Tuesday and the first day for Fulton Public Schools is Aug. 20.