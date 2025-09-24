Morning Newscast for September 24, 2025 By Addison Zanger Published September 24, 2025 at 9:01 AM CDT Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom: Boone County Joint Communications to implement new radio systemMissouri First Lady Claudia Kehoe tapped as treasurer for 2026 abortion ban campaignAn update on Gov. Mike Kehoe's phone ban St. Louis County drops bill to ban unregulated intoxicating cannabis products