Morning Newscast for September 26, 2025 By Finnegan Belleau Published September 26, 2025 at 8:35 AM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Pettis County pride picnic to happen SaturdayGov. Mike Kehoe says he will sign a gerrymandered version of the Missouri congressional mapTrump administration adding $100,000 fee to new H-1B visasMU researchers develop a portable tool to diagnose concussions immediately