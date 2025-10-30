Afternoon Newscast for October 30, 2025 By Cayli Yanagida Published October 30, 2025 at 4:53 PM CDT Listen • 3:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Missouri Head Start programs may close their doors if federal government shutdown grinds onAs more data centers come to Missouri, Hawley says ratepayers shouldn't foot the bill Trader Joe's arrives in Columbia Schnucks announces drive to help food banks as SNAP benefits freeze nears