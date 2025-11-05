Afternoon Newscast for November 5, 2025 By Maggie LeBeau Published November 5, 2025 at 4:50 PM CST Listen • 3:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Ducks, drones and AI: Missouri scientists test new method for counting waterfowlFirst Chance for Children reports surge in diaper demandColumbia Area Career Center expansion finished after nearly two years of constructionDisaster Recovery Center to open in Cooper County following April tornado