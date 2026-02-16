Afternoon Newscast for February 16, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published February 16, 2026 at 6:33 PM CST Listen • 3:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:State Senate considers nixing grocery sales taxesMissouri House approves removing legal barriers for pregnant women seeking divorceSpecial session to redraw Missouri's congressional districts was constitutional, judge rulesMU study suggests road salt poses damage to snails, freshwater ecosystems