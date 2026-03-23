Afternoon Newscast for Monday, March 23, 2026
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Here's a roundup of the day's headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:
- Bayer faces thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits. A Supreme Court ruling may make it harder to sue
- Missouri congressional redistricting opponents may have enough signatures for statewide vote
- Tax credit for tornado insurance relief is in limbo, but residents can still apply for it
- Some overtime now deductible from federal taxable income, but few qualify