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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for Monday, March 23, 2026

By Janet Saidi
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of the day's headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:

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KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscastkbia newscast
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi