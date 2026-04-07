Afternoon Newscast for April 7, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published April 7, 2026 at 5:53 PM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:After theft case, accessibility at center of meter change debateMost American prairies are gone. These people are working to bring them backMissouri Senate passes bill aimed at meritless lawsuits targeting free speechEarly voting for April 7 election draws low turnout