Afternoon Newscast for April 13, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published April 13, 2026 at 6:03 PM CDT Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Forecasters project 3% increase in food prices this year after surge in fuel pricesUM System President discusses multicultural student group funding cutsState land survey program could be in danger without fund increaseImmigration arrests nearly triple in Missouri under Trump