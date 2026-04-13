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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for April 13, 2026

By Bella Zielinski
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:03 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

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KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscast
Bella Zielinski
See stories by Bella Zielinski