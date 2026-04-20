Afternoon Newscast for April 20, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published April 20, 2026 at 5:07 PM CDT Listen • 3:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:MU Health Care accelerates financial recovery plan amid revenue shortfallMissouri cannabis workers could soon have protection to unionizeMissouri net farm income projected to declineNitrate is quietly polluting rural drinking wells. How researchers are working to help