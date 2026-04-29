Afternoon Newscast for April 29, 2026

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:



Wildfires burned a million Great Plains acres this year. Experts say future preparation is key.

An influx of high school students attending the MSHSAA State Music Festival could cause congestion downtown

Despite a 4.7 percent increase in starting teacher salaries, Missouri ranks 49th in the country for how much it pays educators

One animal was killed and another was injured at Dickerson Park Zoo during a hailstorm, and the zoo itself sustained roof damage