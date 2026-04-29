Afternoon Newscast for April 29, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Wildfires burned a million Great Plains acres this year. Experts say future preparation is key.
- An influx of high school students attending the MSHSAA State Music Festival could cause congestion downtown
- Despite a 4.7 percent increase in starting teacher salaries, Missouri ranks 49th in the country for how much it pays educators
- One animal was killed and another was injured at Dickerson Park Zoo during a hailstorm, and the zoo itself sustained roof damage