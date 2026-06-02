Afternoon Newscast for June 2, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published June 2, 2026 at 5:50 PM CDT Listen • 3:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:State aims to improve electricity bill reliefMissouri school funding overhaul runs into a property assessment problemKansas City's Green Lady Lounge temporarily closed following rooftop fireServices for families of Missourians with mental illnesses face budget cuts