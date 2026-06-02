State aims to improve electricity bill relief

Last year, the Missouri legislature passed a law enabling state utility regulators to review, change or expand bill assistance programs for those in need. Now, the Missouri Public Service Commission is working with energy companies and community action organizations to make those assistance programs more effective.

Geoff Marke is an economist for the Office of Public Counsel, the state’s utility consumer advocate. He said the rising cost of living means Missourians are struggling to make ends meet.

“We've seen rises in delinquency across the board for credits, housing, cars, student loans, and yes, utilities,” Marke said.

There are a variety of payment plans and programs available for customers facing utility disconnection. How to increase the effectiveness and clarity of those programs was the question before industry and Missouri government leaders Tuesday. The workshop in Jefferson City was part of a months-long progress to evaluate programs intended to help low-income residents and senior citizens pay their energy bills.

In 2025, the Missouri legislature passed a massive piece of legislation dealing with a variety of utility topics. In it was what commission adviser Rich Germinder called “clear statutory authority” for state utility regulators to implement assistance programs.

The Missouri Public Service Commission asked the state’s corporate utilities — whom they regulate — to provide data and perspective on the programs they offer and how they’re working.

“What we found was we have a myriad of programs … with unique eligibility criteria, enrollment requirements, and budgets — LIHEAP as the primary source, weatherization, direct assistance programs, donation programs, and the like, all fitting into many different buckets,” Germinder said.

Customers who are struggling to pay utility bills and are facing disconnection primarily access relief through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Those dollars are allocated through local community action organizations. Utility companies also offer payment plans, bill forgiveness in certain circumstances and weatherization services to increase household energy efficiency.

The Missouri Public Service Commission plans to conduct another workshop on June 30th. The effort to improve utility bill assistance programs is ongoing, involved multiple parties and is without a set deadline, according to Commission spokesperson Sarah Fontaine.

“Our main focus and goal at this point is to find the common ground and work from that in order to develop and maintain assistance programs and plans that are efficient, effective and that make a difference in the lives of the utility customers who need it most,” Fontaine said.