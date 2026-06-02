Morning Newscast for June 2, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 2, 2026 at 1:02 PM CDT Listen • 2:36 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Kansas City’s Green Lady Lounge temporarily closed following rooftop fireMissouri to start using anti-trafficking app ahead of World CupJudge rejects effort to strike Kehoe’s tax plan from the August primary ballotCouncil approves Airport Department, moves fire station project forward