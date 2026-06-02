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KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for June 2, 2026

By Yasha Mikolajczak
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:02 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

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KBIA Newscast morning newscast
Yasha Mikolajczak
Yasha Mikolajczak is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Yasha Mikolajczak