Morning Newscast for June 12, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 12, 2026 at 8:38 AM CDT Listen • 2:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Columbia to consider $42 million smart utility meter improvement project$4,200 for tickets? How much St. Louis soccer fans are spending on the World CupMissouri nonprofits' new database tracks local immigration enforcementColumbia Planning and Zoning Commission to hold meetings over data centers